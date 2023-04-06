Town Board approves zoning for battery energy storage facilities

The Riverhead Town Board approved zoning and other guidelines for battery energy storage systems at its meeting Tuesday afternoon.

But one question many speakers asked the board members prior to the vote was “what’s the rush?”

“Once again, you, the Town Board, are charging ahead precipitously with major zoning changes before adequately vetting any input from the people of this town,” said Northville resident Kathy McGraw in a letter read into the record Tuesday.

She said that while the board did have a representative from town consultants BFJ Planning present via Zoom at Thursday’s work session, the public was not allowed to speak or ask questions.

Former Councilwoman Barbara Blass said the town still needs to look at the potential impact BESS facilities will have on groundwater, plants and animals, critical environmental systems and other areas, including public health.

“This intense industrial use is contrary to the purpose and intent of the Agricultural Protection Zone and the RA-80 Zoning Use Districts,” she said, referring to two of the zoning districts in which the town proposes to allow BESS facilities.

Recent debates over BESS facilities, both locally and nationally, have at times proven contentious.

At a December public hearing, Riverhead officials heard from angry residents who opposed allowing battery energy storage systems within the town until further study can determine whether the facilities are safe, and where best to place them. Many opponents cited battery storage fires in other municipalities.

Last fall, the Long Island Power Authority awarded bids to install battery storage units at its facilities throughout Long Island, Newsday reported at the time, as part of the utility’s goal is to build a carbon-free grid powered by renewable energy sources, including wind and solar.

John Cullen, also of Northville, said there was a large BESS fire in Arizona recently, and remarked on the fatal February car crash in East Marion involving a Tesla battery fire that required 11,000 gallons of water to extinguish.

Sarah Yackel of BFJ Planning said at the board’s work session last Thursday that “we don’t know, at this stage, how many facilities you may get and exactly where they will go.”

Speakers said that since the town has scheduled an April 22 public workshop on the town’s comprehensive plan update, it made no sense to end the comment period on BESS facilities on Tuesday night.

But board members said they had already held two public hearings on BESS, and brought in an expert on the subject from BFJ to speak to the board last week.