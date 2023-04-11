Douglas A. Randall of Riverhead died April 9, 2023. He was 83.

He was born Dec. 5, 1939, in Riverhead, to Herbert and Laura (Edwards) Randall.

He attended Westhampton High School and served in the U.S. Army.

A civil engineer, Mr. Randall was also a ham radio operator and lifetime member of the American Radio Relay League.

He was a fan of the New York Mets, enjoyed boating, fishing and photography and loved his two grandsons, Mason and Benjamin.

Mr. Randall is survived by his daughter, Laura E. (James) Niewadomski of Riverhead; his grandchildren, Mason and Benjamin; his sister, Sally Lucas of Pennsylvania; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, April 13, from 6 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place Friday at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Aquebogue at a time to be determined. Interment will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in East Quogue.

Memorial donations may be made to Long Island Alzheimer’s Association.

This is a paid notice.