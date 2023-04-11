Reese W. Walters Jr. of Riverhead, died April 2, 2023, at his home. He was 65.

He was born April 13, 1957, in Riverhead, to Reese Walters Sr. and Virginia (Vetter) Walters.

Mr. Walters was a member of Riverhead Fire Department for over 30 years. Family said he enjoyed fishing, camping and singing karaoke.

Predeceased by his brother James, who died in Vietnam in 1969, he is survived by his wife, Nancy; his stepsons Edward “Steven” Kruszon and Patrick Kruszon-Oeffner; his sisters, Barbara Groat and Joan Stoner; and his brothers Tom and John.

Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.