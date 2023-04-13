Larry’s Barbershop opens at former sporting goods location

Larry De La Cruz has opened his first business, Larry’s Barbershop, at East Main Street and Route 58 in Riverhead in a space formerly occupied by Edwards Sports Center. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

After having moved from Mexico to Riverhead only four years ago, Larry De La Cruz opened up his first business, a barbershop, earlier this month.

“Thank God that he has gratified me with the blessing of owning this business,” Mr. De La Cruz said in Spanish. “Hopefully it’s just the first of many.”

Larry’s Barbershop is located at 1352 East Main St. in Riverhead, in a space formerly occupied by Edwards Sports Center.

Before opening his own shop, Mr. De La Cruz worked in four other local barbershops and hair salons, including Luisa’s Magic Scissors on East Main Street, M&M unisex Hair Salon on Flanders Road, Hilda’s Unisex Hair Salon on Pulaski Street and Jowell’s Barbershop on Old County Road. He worked for about a year at each salon.

Although Mr. De La Cruz cuts both men’s and women’s hair, the focus of his business will be men’s hair and a barbershop.

While he is currently running the business on his own, Mr. De La Cruz said he is looking forward to hiring other barbers who want to learn and are passionate about the craft.

“I’m always thinking about progressing — not just myself, but all those who want the opportunity,” he said. “At this moment I’m trying to find people who want an opportunity, who want to grow as a professional barber.”

He plans to hire three other barbers and a receptionist to staff the barbershop, which is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Haircuts start at $20.

Mr. De La Cruz said he has been touched by the warm reception from the community.

“I’m very excited because the community has received me really warmly,” he said. “You receive what you give and what you project out into the world … whats important to me is that those who use my services and my business leave 100% satisfied and go out and recommend my work.”

To book an appointment or reach out to Larry’s Barbershop, call 631-591-0295.

The location of the barbershop was previously the longtime home to Edwards Sports Center, which opened in Riverhead in 1954. That store closed in the fall of 2018.

A year later, in the fall of 2019, the Riverhead Town Planning Board unanimously approved an application to convert the former sporting goods store into four different retail sites.

The building’s new owner, Alan Patel, also owns the Hallmark Store in Riverhead Plaza, along with other businesses.

Next door to Larry’s Barbershop is a tech store called Pro-Tech Repair. Mr. Patel said in a recent interview that he plans to have a taco shop and an ice cream shop in the other two available spaces soon.