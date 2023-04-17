Gary Peter Benjamin

Gary Peter Benjamin, 78, of Riverhead, formerly of Hampton Bays, was called home on April 16, 2023.

He was the beloved father to Celeste Benjamin (Michael) Tracy, Vanessa Benjamin (Carl) Rus and Gregory Gary Benjamin; loving grandfather to Mary Emmanuelle Tracy and Veronica Ruth Benjamin; and a caring brother to Robert Benjamin. Gary’s beloved and devoted wife, Ruth Benjamin Velez, and his sister, Arlene Schiavone, predeceased him.

Gary was an all-star basketball player for LaSalle Academy in Manhattan. He graduated with a master’s degree from the University of Virginia in the field of philosophy and business. Gary’s many hobbies included being an avid book reader, especially on philosophy and ancient Greece, and bird watching.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, April 20, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 21, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead, followed by inurnment at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery in Riverhead.

