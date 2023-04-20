Daily Update: Disciplinary held for town planning administrator, Organized retail crime blamed for surge in shoplifting at Tanger
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
At hearing, officials address charges that led to planning administrator’s suspension last month
Organized retail crime blamed for surge in shoplifting at Tanger Outlets in Riverhead
Real Estate Transfers: April 20, 2023
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Gold Boots Foundation’s 2nd annual fundraiser raises $10,000 for scholarships for Greenport High School seniors
Town, CSEA reach new contract agreement through 2026
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Reading, writing, teaching and loving poetry: Island teacher takes top honors in writing competition
North Ferry seeks rate hike: Details to come next week
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: How to celebrate Earth Day this weekend on the North Fork
The List: Get a head start on your garden with these seeds and starters
SOUTHFORKER
New York Wine of the Week: 2021 Ev&Em Classic Steel Fermented Chardonnay
WEATHER
It will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 63 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 42.
