Daily Update: School board candidates announced, North Fork Breast Health Coalition will celebrate 25 years at annual gala

Here are the headlines for Friday, April 21, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Seven candidates will run for four seats on Riverhead Board of Education

North Fork Breast Health Coalition to celebrate 25th anniversary at Pink Pearl Gala

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

North Fork schools announce school board candidates

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Gifts given by Boston: Islander runs marathon on 10th anniversary of bombing

Workshops set for Saturday on how to turn parts of properties into affordable housing

NORTHFORKER

Eat and drink your way across the North Fork every night of the week

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of April 21

SOUTHFORKER

South Forkers celebrate Earth Day this weekend, with lots of springy outdoor (and indoor) fun

WEATHER

It will be partly sunny today with a high temperature near 62 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 48.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

