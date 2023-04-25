Audrey Ann Reinhardt

Audrey Ann Reinhardt (née Petty) of Southold, N.Y., born on June 10, 1933, to Spencer Petty II and Emeline (Cooper) Petty, passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the age of 89.

She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. A graduate of Southold High School, Audrey co-owned Reinhardt’s bakery in Brooklyn for 25 years; she later became a nurse and worked at San Simeon Nursing Home for 20 years. She loved children and was a volunteer guest reader at Head Start. Audrey loved gardening, was an avid reader and enjoyed Sudoku puzzles.

She was predeceased by her parents; sister, Marjori Petty; brother, Spencer Petty III; son, Anton Reinhardt; and daughter, Linda Wenczel. Audrey is survived by her son-in-law, Peter Wenczel; her grandchildren, Orion Wenczel (Bryn) and Benjamin Wenczel (Julianne); and great-grandchildren, Owen and Riley Wenczel.

The family will receive visitors Friday, May 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at The Vine at North Fork United Methodist Church in Southold.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Southold Fire Department Rescue Squad.

