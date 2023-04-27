Yvonne “Bonnie” Wulforst of Calverton, formerly of Riverhead, died April 25, 2023. She was 64.

Born May 13, 1958, in Riverhead, she was the daughter of Connie and Eddie Zilnicki. She attended St. Isidore School and Mercy High School in Riverhead.

Bonnie worked as a school bus driver and served as an inspector for the Suffolk County Board of Elections. She enjoyed shopping and going to the beach.

She was predeceased by her parents and brother Edward V. Zilnicki III. She is survived by her husband, Peter; siblings Richie (SuAnn) Zilnicki, Kennie (Annie) Zilnicki, Jimmy (Janice) Zilnicki, Nancy (John) Raynor and Peggy (Ed) Kneski; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors Friday, April 28, from 4 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead, followed by interment at St. Isidore Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Sister Pat Duffy, P.O. Box 155, Moriches, NY 11955.

