Robert John ”Bobby” Schneider died April 21, 2023, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 69.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, April 30, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.

A funeral service will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 1, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead, followed by interment at St. Charles Cemetery in East Farmingdale.

A complete obituary will follow.