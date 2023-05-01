Frank W. Wruck

Frank W. Wruck of Southold died Monday, April 24, 2023. He was 82 years old.

Frank was born Oct. 2, 1940, in Queens, N.Y., to Evelyn (De Nike) and Frank Wruck and lived in Hempstead, where he graduated from high school in 1959. As a child he enjoyed sandlot baseball and Little League. Most of all, he loved meeting his father after a trip on Long Island Rail Road for a New York Rangers game.

After high school, Frank enlisted in the U.S. Army and participated in jungle warfare training in Panama. He then went on to work as an insurance inspector for the Retail Credit Company before joining the Nassau County Police Department on April 29, 1966. He enjoyed being a street patrolman in the 7th Precinct and then driving Car 709 until his retirement in 1992. Frank was a Police Benevolent Association delegate and wrote articles for the newsletter for many years.

After retirement Frank became the director of security for the Seaford Schools, and worked as a starter and a ranger for several Nassau County golf clubs. He took up golfing later in life, but enjoyed learning the game at Peninsula Golf Course, where he met many friends and became the tournament director.

He and his wife, Chris, bought property on the North Fork in 1998 and in 2001 began to build a home on a lovely tree-lined street under the direction of his future son-in-law Robert Goldner. He loved his home, his lawn, the fish pond, making tomato sauce and helping his wife at Southold Historical Museum’s Treasure Exchange and with projects for the Southold Sunshine Society.

Predeceased by his parents and his twin sister, Evelyn Raynor (William), he is survived by his wife of 37 years, Chris; his daughter, Pam, and son, Frank (Denise), from a previous marriage; his granddaughter, Madison; son-in-law Bob; brother-in-law William; nieces Debbie Urinek (Bill) and Karen Bartosik (Jan); and cats Charlotte, Wilbur and Fern.

The family received visitors April 27 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Graveside services were held April 28 at St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold, with Father Peter Garry officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to North Fork Animal Welfare League, ELIH Auxiliary, Southold Sunshine Society, Southold Historical Museum or a charity of one’s choice.

A celebration of Frank’s life will occur at a future date.

