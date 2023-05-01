Robert John “Bobby” Schneider of Riverhead, formerly of Lindenhurst, died April 21, 2023, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 69.

Born Feb. 15, 1954, in Amityville, he was the son of Herbert and Ruth (Ryan) Schneider.

Mr. Schneider worked as an operating engineer for Local Union 138. He was a member of St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead.

He is survived by his wife, Carol; daughters Stephanie and Stacey; stepson John Donato and stepdaughter Cara Donato; and four grandchildren.

The family received visitors April 30 at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service took place May 1 at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, followed by interment at St. Charles Cemetery in East Farmingdale.