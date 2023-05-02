Daily Update: Ultra marathoner raising funds for veterans, Riverhead girls lacrosse team falls to Walt Whitman
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Ultra marathoner goes the distance to raise funds for vets in need
Girls Lacrosse: Riverhead hurt by penalties in tight loss to Walt Whitman
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
One hundred years of blessings: Meet Betty Hansel, Shelter Island’s youngest centenarian
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Lions Club announces scholarships: Shelter Island 2023 high school graduates may apply
Shelter Island Police Department blotter: May 2, 2023
NORTHFORKER
How Relic Sustainability is keeping the East End’s beaches clean
North Fork Dream Home: Perfectly private waterfront oasis
SOUTHFORKER
Prime time: This new South Fork butcher shop offers a speedy twist on an old craft
“Creative Exchanges” addresses the friends of Jackson Pollock and Lee Krasner
WEATHER
It will be rainy today with a high temperature near 57 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 45.
