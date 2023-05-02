William Bauer

William “Bill” Bauer, 81, formerly of Cutchogue, N.Y. peacefully passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023, at his residence in Spring Hill, Fla.

Bill was born and raised in Peconic, Long Island. He was predeceased by his parents, John and Eveleen Bauer, and his siblings, Frances Pafford and John Bauer Jr., as well as his former wife, Karan Bauer. He leaves behind his four beloved children, Rebecca (Eugene) Christian of Dunellen, N.J.; Tabitha (Marshall) Lyon of Decatur, Ga.; and Rachele Bauer and Matthew (Anna) Bauer, both of Delmar, N.Y. Bill was also the proud grandfather of Nicholas, Emily and Alexander Christian; John and Luke Lyon; and Katherine and Charlotte Bauer.

Bill attended the Southold school system until leaving at the age of 17 to assist with the family potato farm full time. He continued to farm with his father and uncle, Ralph Bauer, until 1980. Bill sold the farm and began an independent mechanical business specializing in working on farm and industrial equipment. Bill was known to be a natural mechanic who could fix pretty much anything. Clients appreciated his ingenuity and dedication to his work. Bill never hesitated to provide help despite time of day or weather conditions. Bill’s business continued to thrive until April 1995, when a work accident left him a quadriplegic.

Bill did not let this injury define him. He remained active in his social circle and with his family. He continued to have a zest for life, even taking a trip across the country, which had been a lifelong dream. Bill moved to Florida on a full-time basis in 2020, where he spent time with friends and enjoyed activities at his retirement community.

Viewing hours will be held Tuesday, May 9, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. A service will take place at the funeral home Wednesday, May 10, at 10 a.m., with interment to follow at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church cemetery in Southold. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Christopher Reeve Foundation.

