Longtime Southold resident Mary F. Fabian died Tuesday, April 25, 2023. She was 90 years old.

Mary was born Aug. 28, 1932, in Sv.Vid, Krk, Croatia, to Margaret (Kirincic) and Peter Spiciarich. They had two children, Mary and David Spiciarich.

On Nov.16, 1952, Mary married the love of her life, George Fabian, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel R.C. Church in Astoria, N.Y. Together they had three children.

Mary was a member of the Homemakers Club of Southold, the Senior Citizen Center of Mattituck, the Adriatic Society of Southold and Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold.

Predeceased by her husband, George, Mary is survived by her children, Margie Lotito (Thom) of Ridge, N.Y., George (Lori), of Bluffton, S.C. and Steven (Theresa), of Sag Harbor, N.Y.; grandchildren Brian Lotito, Brent Lotito, Kevin Lotito, Craig Lotito, Elizabeth D’Elia, Jacqueline Fabian, George Fabian and Julia Fabian; and great-grandchildren Olivia Lotito, Luka Lotito and Mackenzie Lotito.

The family received friends April 28 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated April 29 at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, officiated by Father John Barrett. Interment followed at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery.

