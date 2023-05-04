It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Patricia Ann Connelly. Patricia passed away on May 1, 2023, in Riverhead, N.Y., at the age of 84. She was born March 11, 1939.

Patricia was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother who will be missed dearly by her family and friends.

Patricia was a kind, nurturing soul who always put others before herself. Her love for her family was endless and she found joy in taking care of them. Her strength and resilience were admired by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband, Robert J. Connelly, and her children, Robert J. Connelly Jr., Terry Ann Connelly (James DiSalvo), Brian Connelly (Bonnie) and Jackie Doskoez (Stan). She also leaves behind six grandchildren, Nicholas (Amy), Daniel, Alex, Justin, Nora and Molly, and one great-grandchild, Cayleigh, who were all dear to her heart. She also leaves behind her loving sister Rita Mugavin.

Prior to Patricia’s passing, she was preceded in death by her father, Patrick Flaherty, and mother, Mary Hess, as well as her brothers, Richard Flaherty, William Flaherty and Larry Flaherty, and sister Joanne Hruska.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, May 4, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.

