Daily Update: Hollywood All Stars hit The Suffolk Friday; Nail Salon and Spa joins growing list of Hispanic-owned downtown businesses

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Hollywood All Stars at The Suffolk Friday

Nail Salon and Spa joins growing list of Hispanic-owned businesses

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport Village Board extends development moratorium for six more months.

Seaport Museum’s ‘Sea Life’ exhibit re-opens

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Grand re-opening of The Pridwin Hotel

Charity’s Column: a memorable bridal shower

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Dream Home: Enchanted Greenport farmhouse

My Favorite Things: Jermaine Owens

SOUTHFORKER

Cook this now! Megan Huylo’s Strawberry crostata

WEATHER

It will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly clear this evening with a low around 39 degrees.

