Pattie F. Langhorne of Riverhead died May 3, 2023, at the age of 93.

She was born in Cumberland County, Va., on April 23, 1930, to Rosa Trent and Jesse Langhorn.

She attended school until the fifth grade. She worked for a duck processing plant.

Pattie was a member of First Baptist Church of Riverhead for more than 40 years. She enjoyed watching soap operas and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Warren Langhorne; her brothers Lloyd, Morris, James, Willie and Raymond. She is survived by her children, Warren Langhorne Jr., Shirley Jackson, Thomas (Sharon) Langhorne, Charles Langhorne, Rosa Langhorne and Jesse (Teena) Langhorne; her grandchildren, Chrystal Langhorne, Carla Jackson, Carl Jackson Jr., Michael Jackson, Tiffany Jackson-Patterson, Kayla Langhorne, Kristina Langhorne, Christopher Langhorne, Charles Langhorne, James Phillips, Zephaniah Forsque, Donte Langhorne and Alaina Langhorne; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

The family received visitors May 8 at First Baptist Church of Riverhead, followed by interment at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Riverhead.

