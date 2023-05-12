Daily Update: Riverhead Raceway opens: a bird’s eye view; Williams back on GOP Legislature ballot.￼￼
Here are the headlines for Friday May 12, 2023.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead Raceway: bird’s eye view of opening night
Williams wins his appeal; is back on GOP ballot for the Legislature
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Kathryn Casey Quigley to step down as Southold Democratic Committee Chair
Honoring Cindy Goldsmith-Agosta: Late teacher’s mother joins students to raise funds in her name
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
New fitness studio, Activated Wellness, opens in the Heights
Nicholas Morehead memorial being planned
NORTHFORKER
Beat the heat with boozy ice cream at Montauk Distilling Co.
SOUTHFORKER
11 great brunch options for Mother’s Day in the Hamptons
WEATHER
It will be sunny today with a high temperature near 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this evening with a low around 58 degrees.
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.