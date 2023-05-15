Mr. Arnold W. Vollmoeller Sr., 69, husband of Wanda A. Vollmoeller and father of Arnold W. Vollmoeller Jr., passed away peacefully Friday, May 5, 2023.

Born Aug. 27, 1953, in Riverhead, N.Y., Arnold was the son of Philip Vollmoeller and Ruth P. Vollmoeller. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Phil Vollmoeller, and his brother-in-law, Lou Moore.

Arnold worked as a Union Local 282 Teamster heavy equipment operator, but his passion was working with the Flanders (N.Y.) Volunteer Fire Department. He started out as a fireman and progressed through the ranks to become fire chief of Flanders Fire Department and later commissioner of the district. He held this post until his retirement and his move to Conway, S.C., in 2009.

Arnold was an avid NASCAR fan and volunteered with Meals on Wheels. He was also an extremely talented mechanic and spent countless hours in his shop restoring and rebuilding old cars and tractors.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 50 years, Wanda A. Vollmoeller; his son, Arnold W. Vollmoeller Jr., and wife Stephanie; his brothers Bradford Vollmoeller and Robin Vollmoeller; sister Constance Moore; and brothers- and sisters-in-law Michael and Jo-Ann Harris and Linda and John Schwarz.

A celebration of life service will be held at Flanders Fire Department on Saturday, May 20, from 1 to 4 p.m.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Victory Junction, 4500 Adams Way, Randleman, NC 27317.

