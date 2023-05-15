Donna Benanti of Riverhead died May 12, 2023, at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore. She was 73.

Ms. Benanti was born March 21, 1950, in Riverhead to James and Doris (Carter) Swann. She attended Riverhead High School and worked as a certified nursing assistant in Riverhead.

She married Frank Benanti on April 17, 1994, in Riverhead.

Family said she enjoyed watching court shows and loved the movie “Intruder.”

She is survived by her husband, Frank; her children, Deborah Swann of Riverhead, Pamela Fields of North Carolina, Jeana Trent of South Carolina and Joseph Martin of Mastic; 19 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 18, at Galilee Church of God in Christ in Riverhead, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at Riverhead Cemetery.