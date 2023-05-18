Daily Update: Riverhead declares state of emergency; Real Estate transfers

Supervisor Yvette Aguiar delivering the State of the Town address in July 2022. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

Here are the headlines for Thursday May 18, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Town declares state of emergency due to fears of a potential migrant influx

Real Estate transfers

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Public remains split on Strong’s Marine expansion

Real Estate transfers

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Legion Auxiliary preparing for Memorial Day: Buy poppies to remember and support veterans

Shelter Islander up for Teeny Award: recognition for this spring’s musical

NORTHFORKER

The annual Fleece & Fiber Festival returns to Hallockville Museum Farm

SOUTHFORKER

Not the same old song and dance across the South Fork this weekend

WEATHER

It will be sunny today with a high temperature near 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be clear tonight with a low around 47 degrees.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.