Stanley W. Krupski Jr. of Calverton died May 17, 2023. He was 77.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, May 23, from 3 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, during which a religious service will be held.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or the American Heart Association. A complete obituary will follow.