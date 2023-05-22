Dora Emilia Victoria Figueroa died May 20, 2023, at her home in Calverton. She was 51.

Born June 26, 1971, in Cali, Colombia, she was the daughter of Decio and Raquel (Campos) Cuellar.

She held a bachelor’s degree and worked as a Spanish-speaking clerk typist for the Suffolk County Attorney’s Office.

She is survived by her husband, Diego Victoria; her sons, Samuel David and Sebastian; her siblings, Ismael, Dalia, Martha, Alfredo, Janeta, Camilo, Yeyo, Jaime, J. Carlos, Stephany, Eliana, Victor and Ida; and her niece, Maria.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, May 24, from 4 to 8:30 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, with a funeral service at 7 p.m.

