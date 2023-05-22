Janet May Shaw of Riverhead died May 22, 2023, at East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Westhampton. She was 86.

Born Sept. 6, 1936, in Manhattan, she was the daughter of Edgar and Dorothy (Neven) Seely.

Ms. Shaw worked as a sales clerk at Macy’s in Lake Grove. She was a member of Church of the Redeemer in Mattituck.

Predeceased by her husband, Richard, she is survived by her children, Janet (Robert) Krieger, Richard (Judy) Shaw, Kathleen (Kevin) Chisolm and Rhonda (Edward) Kornberg; 12 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, May 23, from 2 to 4:30 and 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Church of the Redeemer, followed by interment at St. John’s Cemetery in Riverhead.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice.

This a paid notice.