Janice Louise Rice of Calverton passed away on May 13, 2023, at the age of 93.

Janice loved to garden, cook all kinds of ethnic dishes, and bake. Her most precious treasure was her family.

Janice was predeceased by her husband, Ronald Harold Rice. She is survived by her seven daughters, Marcia Koziarz, Maureen Villella, Janice Penny, Beverly Berdan, Audrey Rice, Brenda Lasorsa and Colleen Rice; 15 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

Her funeral services were held May 17 at Robertaccio Funeral Home in Center Moriches. She was laid to rest May 18 at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Center Moriches.

