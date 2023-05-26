Joyce Corby of Jamesport died May 24, 2023, at her home. She was 90.

Born May 4, 1933, in Wales, U.K., she was the daughter of John and Adeline (Hughs) Knight. She was a retired bank teller.

Predeceased by her son Robert Corby and her sister Myra Woodland, she is survived by her son Allan (Sue) Corby; her sister Margaret Hopkins; her brother, John (Diane) Knight; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Arrangements were private. Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.

