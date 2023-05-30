Margarethe Barthalt

Margarethe Barthalt of Ridge, N.Y., formerly of Riverhead, died May 26, 2023, at East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care. She was 90 years old.

Margarethe Barthalt was born on Oct. 19, 1932, in Gottschee, Slovenia, to Vincenz and Amalia Pibernik. When Margarethe was 10 years old she volunteered in the Red Cross with her Dad during World War II air raids to care for bomb victims and casualties. At 12 years old, as the war was ending, Margarethe and her mother were forced to flee their homes, separated from her father, and lived homeless for six months. At 13 years old, Margarethe and her mother entered a displaced persons camp and were notified of the death of her father and her brother. In spite of this hardship she endured, Margarethe became a preschool teacher to care for young children within the camp.

At 17 Margarethe and her mom came to the United States, where she continued her passion for children and became a nanny in Cleveland, Ohio, and later in Ridgewood, N.Y. In 1955 she met her future husband. Together they built a music production company and traveled all over the world with his band for over 55 years.

Margarethe is survived by her children, Debbie Burke of New Jersey, Adam and John Barthalt of Texas, Sue Trypuc of Riverhead and Marcie Dilworth of Calverton; 12 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Services will be private with just immediate family. McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.

Donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital would be appreciated.

This is a paid notice.