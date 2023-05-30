Debra Ann Lynch of Lake Ronkonkoma, formerly of Riverhead, died May 26, 2023. She was 68.

She was born Jan. 2, 1955, in Brooklyn, to Michael Breznak and Margaret Gregg.

She worked for Westhampton Self Storage as a manager.

Predeceased by her parents and her husband, Kenneth Lynch, she is survived by her son, Derek (Jennifer) Lynch, and her sisters, Michelle Breznak and Barbara Haidebrandt.

The family will receive visitors Friday, June 9, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, where a prayer service will also take place.

