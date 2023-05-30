Patricia Langsdorf Hagen

Patricia “Pat” Langsdorf Hagen

Patricia “Pat” Langsdorf Hagen, a longtime resident of Hampton Bays, died on May 26, 2023, at her home in the company of family and caregivers, following several weeks of failing health. She was 95.

The daughter of Arthur and Edibell (née Hubbard) Langsdorf, Pat was born on March 18, 1928, and raised in Hampton Bays with her three siblings, Arthur, Kenneth and Lorraine.

Pat attended Sacred Hearts Elementary School in Southampton and often shared stories of collecting beach plums in Shinnecock Hills and being driven to school along Dune Road before the hurricane of 1938 opened what is now the Shinnecock Inlet. She graduated from Hampton Bays High School and credited the school principal with persuading her parents to send her to college. Pat went on to obtain a B.S. in education from SUNY/Brockport and later an M.S. in education from Long Island University at Southampton.

Pat taught elementary school for more than 40 years, initially in Southold, then Southampton, and eventually settling in Riverhead at Riley Avenue Elementary School. In 1987 she was named Teacher of the Year by the Riverhead Central School District.

Pat married James O. Hagen in 1952 and raised four children in Riverhead. As a couple, they traveled extensively throughout the U.S. and internationally. Following the death of her first husband, Pat later married Pasquale Tuccio and returned to Hampton Bays. Her second marriage was filled with family and friends both locally and on Marco Island, Fla., in winter.

Following an example set by her parents, Pat was active in a wide range of community and civic organizations. She served on several nonprofit boards, including Dominican Sisters Family Health Services, Hampton Bays Historical and Preservation Society and the Hampton Bays Civic Association. Pat was an active member of the church communities at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead and later St. Rosalie’s Catholic Church in Hampton Bays. A keen observer of culture and current events, Pat was an avid reader of nonfiction books and continued to read newspapers cover-to-cover well into her 90s.

Pat was predeceased by her first husband, James; her second husband, Pasquale; brothers Arthur Langsdorf and Kenneth Langsdorf; and sister Lorraine Henderson. She also lost a daughter, Mary Theresa, shortly after birth.

Patricia is survived by four children, Pamela Lysohir of Stuart, Fla., Beth Anderson of Quogue, James Hagen of Hampton Bays and Paul Hagen of Washington, D.C.; grandchildren Jack, Charlotte, Ryan, Eric, Sarah and Jake; and great-grandchildren Ryder, Reise, Elizabeth, Annabelle and Lennon. Over many years, she remained close to her extended family and a wide circle of friends.

A funeral service was held May 30 in Riverhead.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Pat’s name to the Hampton Bays Historical and Preservation Society, 116 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays, NY 11946 (additional information at hamptonbayshistoricalsociety.org).

