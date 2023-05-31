Robert D. Taylor of Riverhead died May 25, 2023, in Florida. He was 89.

Mr. Taylor was an ex-chief of Riverhead Fire Department.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, June 1, from 6 to 8 p.m., with firematic services at 7 p.m., and Friday, June 2, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at St. Isidore R.C. Church, followed by burial, with military honors, at St. Isidore Cemetery.