Donald Claude Fuller

Donald Claude Fuller of Calverton died following a long illness on May 29, 2023. He was 88 years old.

Born in Ellisburg, N.Y., in 1934 to Claude Eugene Fuller and Iona (Rose) Fuller, he graduated from Shelter Island High School in 1952 and studied forestry at New York State Rangers School in Wanakena, N.Y., before attending Syracuse University and then graduating with an associate degree in highway and bridge construction from SUNY/Farmingdale Long Island Agricultural and Technical Institute, in 1957. He then enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1958 and served eight years in the Reserves.

He married Deanna C. Urban, also of Shelter Island, on May 5, 1962, and raised their four children in Southampton, N.Y.

Donald began his career in 1957 at Lockheed, Kessler and Bartlett, where he served as an engineer in charge of the roadside improvement of the Sunrise Highway Extension at Shinnecock, N.Y. He was then employed by the Suffolk County Department of Public Works in 1962 as a civil engineer involved in numerous highway projects, including supervising the construction of the Ponquogue Bridge, Westhampton Dune Road and Route 24, until his retirement in 1991.

He was extremely active in the local community as a founding member of the Suffolk Federal Credit Union in 1972 and served on the credit committee for over 20 years. He served as a deacon at Southampton Presbyterian Church and volunteered for the local 4-H and the Watermill Community Club, where he helped maintain the soccer fields and coached youth soccer. He enjoyed camping and fishing with family and friends and was a member of the National Camping and Hiking Association (NCHA). Later in life, he and his wife looked forward to spending time with his children and grandchildren at their homes in Hampton Bays, N.Y., Boynton Beach, Fla., and Calverton, N.Y.

He is survived by his four children, Shelly Bagelmann, Linda (Joe) Miller, Scott (Kelly) Fuller and Eric (Erica) Fuller; and his grandchildren, Kelsey Bagelmann, Zackery Kline, Brooke Fuller and Trevor Fuller. He leaves his loving wife, Deanna; sister Vernie (Fuller) Grammer; sister-in-law June Fuller; brother-in-law Leo (Penny) Urban; and many nieces and nephews.

Information on a memorial service will follow at a later date.

This is a paid notice.