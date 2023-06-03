Blotters: Riverhead man arrested and charged with second degree assault and fourth degree criminal possession of weapon

Riverhead Police received a call of a disturbance early Saturday at 1750 West Main Street in Riverhead.

Upon arrival, officers determined that a female victim had suffered lacerations to her arms and chest and had been transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center prior to police arrival.

The scene had been secured by the responding officers and the detective division was notified to further investigate.

Upon further investigation, the suspect was identified as Hayden Dixon 31, of Riverhead, who was arrested and transported to police headquarters, where he was charged with one count of second-degree assault, and one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to police. Dixon was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.

• Renee Leggio, age and address unavailable, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance following her arrest Monday night on Route 58, according to police.

• Edgar Valey Estrada, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated Sunday night on Elton Street and Roanoke Avenue in Riverhead. Additional information was not available.

• Otto Franco-Oliva, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated following his arrest Sunday morning on East Main Street. Additional information was not available.

• Carlos Colaj Tzuy, age and address unavailable, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated Monday afternoon on Middle Road in Riverhead. Additional information was not available.

• A petit larceny case was investigated at Five Below on Route 58 last Thursday night. No arrest was made.

• Jayveona Nash-Jones, age and address unavailable, was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary and harassment at police headquarters, Friday, May 26, according to police.

Additional information was not available.

• A petit larceny was reported at Target on Route 58, Friday afternoon, according to police. Police did not indicate if an arrest was made.

• A grand larceny at Sunglass Hut at Tanger Outlets was reported by police Saturday afternoon, according to police, who did not indicated the value of the stolen sunglasses.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.