Wilbert E. Hannes of Riverhead, fondly known as “Wil” to his family and friends, passed away on May 29, 2023, at the age of 82 in Westhampton Beach. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of many years, Mary Ellen Mullen, and their children, Deborah A. Betterly, Kevin J. Hannes, Kristine M. Lusardi (Fred), and Donna M. Miles.

Born in Philadelphia on Aug. 28, 1940, to Wilbert C. Hannes and Mary E. Hare, Wil was known for his kind heart and infectious smile. He was a man of great integrity who exuded warmth to all those around him.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects during visitation held Thursday, June 1, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.

A solemn Mass will be held in honor of Wil’s memory at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 2, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead, followed by cremation services at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Center Moriches.

In passing away, Wil leaves behind a large family, including grandchildren Thomas John “TJ”, Jeanine, Kevin John Jr., Fiona and Sean, among others who will hold memories of him close to their hearts forever.

Wil lived a full life surrounded by so much love which he shared with diligence. We are certain that his benevolent personality will continue to live through generations of loved ones who survive him. He will be missed deeply but his legacy shall stand still for eternity in the essence of his timeless spirit.

May his soul rest peacefully with eternal love. Lovely memories carry on forever and his will remain one of the loveliest.

