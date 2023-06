Robert Thomas Clements of Laurel, died June 2, 2023, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 83.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, June 6, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Monsignor Joseph W. Staudt.

Interment will be private.