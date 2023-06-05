Doris S. Scudder went home to be with the Lord Monday night, May 29, 2023, in her sleep.

Doris Evadrew Smith was born on the Carter Farm in Manorville, N.Y., on June 20,1924, to Charles and Viola Carter Smith of Calverton, N.Y.

She was the oldest of five children of Charles and Viola Smith: Herbert (Shirley), Douglas (Maureen), Gilbert (Dorothy) and Richard (Delores).

Doris attended Calverton School and graduated from Riverhead High School in 1942. She attended St. Luke’s Nursing School in Manhattan, graduating with an R.N. degree in 1944.

Doris married Laurence Fordham Scudder on Jan. 26, 1946. Following Larry’s graduation from University of Pennsylvania Dental School, she and Dr. Larry raised three children, Laurence Charles II, Glenn Louis and Barbara Ann. Doris and Larry had many happy years sailing and skiing with friends and family. They traveled to attend the annual First U.S. Marine Corps Division reunions. They were happily married for 49 years until his passing on June 13, 1995. She was a lifelong resident of Riverhead.

After Doris’ children had grown, she worked professionally for Dr. Lloyd Georgeson and Dr. Rajesh Patel; was office director of Upjohn Health Care Services, Riverhead office; and worked as a nurse supervisor and trainer for Premier Healthcare Services.

Doris was an active member of Riverhead United Methodist Church for 77 years, served as a member of the choir and chaired many committees and the church thrift shop.

Doris was president of the Riverhead Woman’s Club. She worked on the scholarship committee.

Doris was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Viola Smith; her brothers Herbert and Douglas; and her sisters-in-law Dorothy Smith and Marie Scudder Johnson Hulse. She is survived by her children, Laurence Charles Scudder II (Gaye Lynn) of Bedford, Texas, Glenn Louis Scudder (Cam Gleason) of Boca Grande, Fla., and Sag Harbor, N.Y., and Barbara Ann Scudder of City Island, N.Y.; her grandson, Laurence Charles Scudder III of Lewiston, Maine; brothers Gilbert and Richard (Delores); sisters-in-law Delores Smith, Jane Scudder Kearns, Shirley Simon and Maureen Smith; and family friend Merrily Larkin of City Island, N.Y.

Doris’ celebration of life will be held at Riverhead United Methodist Church on Sunday, July 16, at 2 p.m.

The Scudder family suggests any contributions be made to Riverhead United Methodist Church or East End Hospice.

