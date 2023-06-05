David Wulforst of Calverton died on June 1, 2023, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead at the age of 64, after a brief but courageous battle with lung cancer.

Dave was born on March 24, 1959, to his biological mother, Carol Culpon, in White Plains, N.Y. He was soon adopted by his parents, Cyril and Regina (Denely) Wulforst of Calverton. Dave attended St. John the Evangelist grammar school and graduated from Riverhead High School in 1977. He then went to work at the family farm, Wulforst Farms, growing potatoes until 1999. He farmed for Greenlawn Sod Farms and later Martha Clara Vineyards. He retired in 2018.

Dave married Linda Creighton on Oct. 28, 1990, and they made their home in Calverton with their two sons.

Dave’s passions were his family, his dogs (Cooper and Teddy), agriculture and the Mets. He was happiest spending time with family, watching Mets games with them, traveling, surveying farm fields on the North Fork and spoiling his dogs. He loved to laugh and had a great sense of humor. Above all, Dave adored his sons, David, of Wading River, and Thomas, of Calverton. He spent many happy hours with them, coaching their baseball teams and always present at games and many practices when they played football and baseball at Mercy High School. His sons were Dave’s pride and joy.

In addition to his wife and sons, he is survived by his brother, Peter, of Calverton; sister-in-law Lori (née Creighton) Morini (John) of Douglas, Mass.; brother-in-law James Creighton Jr. (Meghan) of New City, N.Y.; his in-laws, James and Lucy Creighton of Riverhead; nieces Evie and Annie; biological uncle James Culpon (Dottie) of McKinney, Texas; half-sister Sheri Boddy (Billy) of Centereach; and many cousins and good friends.

The family will receive visitors Monday, June 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead.

Memorial donations may be made to Kent Animal Shelter.

