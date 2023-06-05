Jamesport resident Charles H. Haeseker, formerly of Farmingdale, died June 4, 2023, at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 86.

He was born Sept. 27, 1936, in Brooklyn, to Charles and Mary (Singer) Haeseker.

A graduate of Brooklyn Tech in 1953 and Adelphi University in 1967, he served in the Army Reserves from 1959 to 1962 and worked as an electrical engineer at Underwriters Laboratories.

Family said he enjoyed fishing, boating, golf, gardening and playing bridge.

Mr. Haeseker is survived by his wife, Mary (Dean) of Jamesport; and his daughters, Susan Haeseker of Manhattan and Westhampton Beach, Maureen Haeseker of Manhattan and Westhampton Beach.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, June 10, from 5 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Peconic Bay Medical Center.