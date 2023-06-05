Patricia Callas, née Brady, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family due to complications of pancreatic cancer on June 1, 2023.

Patricia was born in Drumlish, County Longford, Ireland. Patricia came to the United States of America in 1957. She met her husband, William, in 1963, and they married on Oct. 30, 1965. They built their first home in Ronkonkoma, N.Y., and raised their children. Patricia and William shared a beautiful life together for just over 57 years. Patricia was a devoted mother to William (Lorraine), Deborah (Dennis) and Melissa (Raymond). Patricia was overjoyed to be a grandmother to Dennis, Patrick, Kathleen, Meghan and John. They built their second home in Baiting Hollow, N.Y., remaining close to their children.

Patricia was known for her love of everything Irish, such as traditional Irish music, home decor, movies and anything else that reminded her of “home.” Patricia often treated family and friends to her very special Irish soda bread, a recipe she was sure to share with her children.

Patricia, along with William, are known throughout the extended family for what have been referred to as legendary family parties that often lasted into the early mornings. Music, laughter and food – especially her spaghetti au gratin and macaroni salad — were enjoyed by all for many years.

All who had the pleasure of knowing Patricia knew she was a dedicated woman of God. Her strong beliefs and faith were central to her life, and a constant source of strength to her.

Above all, she cherished her family. As the shepherd of her flock, Patricia was always in touch with each and every family member. Patricia’s greatest joy was gathering with her family to celebrate holidays and milestones.

In 1997 Bill retired from Con Edison. In these golden years Pat and Bill became full-time grandparents, never missing the opportunity to provide care, nor miss a moving-up ceremony, graduation, dance recital, football game, rugby game or basketball game.

In addition, Pat and Bill pursued their other passion as world travelers, going on numerous cruises as well as traveling to Alaska, Hawaii, Italy and Ireland, of course, to name a few. Many Ocean City, Md., vacations were also enjoyed throughout the years.

Memories of Patricia, will never be forgotten by all who had the pleasure to know her.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, June 6, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home in Wading River. A funeral Mass will take place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 7, at St. John the Baptist Church in Wading River.

This is a paid notice.