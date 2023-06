Memorial visitation for Irene Dabrowski of Aquebogue will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow at St. John’s Cemetery in Riverhead.

Ms. Dabrowski died Feb. 16, 2023. She was 94.