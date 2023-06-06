July 31, 1961 – May 29, 2023

Peter Michael Ratzke, also known as “Big Pete,” a beloved husband, father, son, brother, grandfather and respected safety floor coordinator, passed away peacefully at his home in Riverhead, N.Y.

He was born on July 31, 1961, in Roslyn, N.Y., to Elfriede Paula Heckerodt and Horst Josef Ratzke.

Throughout his life and career, Pete was known for his dedication to the field of science. He worked tirelessly as a mechanical technician for National Synchrotron Light Source II at Brookhaven National Laboratory for 40 years, earning the respect and admiration of his colleagues.

Pete was always willing to lend a helping hand to family, friends and neighbors. His sense of humor, warm personality and infectious smile brightened up every room.

Pete loved his family deeply and was extremely proud of them. He enjoyed spending time with his wife, Heide Andrea Ratzke; their children, son P.J. and wife Stephanie, daughter Christina and boyfriend Patrick, son Jake and girlfriend Samantha; and their grandchildren, Charlie, Henry, Emma and Madi.

The family received visitors June 4 at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.

The family would like to express their appreciation for all the love and condolences they have received from friends and family of the late Peter M. Ratzke. May he find eternal rest and peace knowing that he will be greatly missed by his surviving loved ones, including his mom, Elfie Ratzke, who resides in Center Moriches, and his sister, Susi Ratzke Lang, who resides in New Hampshire.

This is a paid notice.