Robert Thomas Browne of Wilmington, N.C., formerly of Wading River, died May 17, 2023. He was 72.

He was born Jan. 30, 1951, in Queens, to John and Helen Browne.

A Smithtown High School graduate, he worked as a plumber and was a member of Plumbers Local Union 200.

He enjoyed gardening, grilling, college football, traveling and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Mr. Browne is survived by his children, Roberta MacGray (Stephen), Shannon Browne, Brian Browne (Jocelyn), Kelly Browne and Shane Browne; his siblings, Kevin Browne, Helen Vitale and Patrick Browne; his grandchildren, Elexa Page, Brian Browne, Andrew MacGray, Baylee Browne and Liam MacGray; one great-grandchild, Akira Gilliam; and his ex-wife, Trisha McFeeters.

A funeral service will take place Saturday, June 24, at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church in Wading River. Interment will take place at a later date at St. Charles Resurrection Cemetery in Farmingdale.

