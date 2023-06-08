Carl Michael Deliteris

Carl Michael Deliteris, a longtime Southold resident, died on Monday, June 5, 2023. He was 76 years old.

Carl was born on Oct. 24, 1946, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Jean (Vivinetto) and Michael Deliteris. He was one of two children. After high school, he joined the U.S. Army and served from 1966 to 1968, attaining the rank of private first class. He was awarded the Purple Heart, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Marksman Badge Rifle M14. He was truly proud of his military service.

On May 24, 1997, he married Charlotte (née Schriefer) Deliteris and together they made their home in Southold. He worked as a self-employed painting contractor for 20 years. He was also a member of the Southold American Legion Griswold-Terry-Glover Post 803.

Predeceased by his parents and his daughter Tara, Carl is survived by his wife, Charlotte; children Susan Abadia of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Laura Cooper of Santa Clarita, Calif.; grandchildren Jack Robinson, Rachel Robinson, Victorio Abadia Jr. and Courtney Cooper; and sister Janet Ferreri (John).

The family will receive visitors Sunday, June 11, from 4 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, where American Legion services will be conducted at 5 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 12, at the funeral home, with Father John Barrett officiating. Interment, with U.S. military honors, will follow at St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.

Memorial donations may be made to American Legion Griswold-Terry-Glover Post 803, P.O. Box 591, Southold, NY 11971.

This is a paid notice.