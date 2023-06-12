Walter H. Stewart

On June 10th, Walter H. Stewart passed peacefully in his sleep at home in Riverhead, N.Y. Walter was 98 years old.

He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth A. Stewart for almost 70 years, devoted father to James, Emily Chizever, Betty Thomas and Nancy Bagshaw; loving father-in-law to Jeff Thomas, Richard Chizever, Dr. David Bagshaw and Dr. Brigid Collins Stewart; loving grandfather to Jeffrey, Caitlin, Jeb, Matthew, Brett, Chelsea, Katy, Robert and Christopher. Loving grandfather-in-law to Erica and Amanda; and loving great-grandfather to Lawson and Teddy.

Walter was born on Jan. 4, 1925, to Kathryn and James in Manhattan. His brother James predeceased him in 1991. Walter was an Eagle Scout in Troop 1 in Flushing and an active member of the Old Timer’s Club of Troop 1. He was a sergeant in the 10th Mountain Division serving in Italy during World War II and was awarded the Bronze Star.

Walter taught physical education and coached at Riverhead High School after graduating from NYU. He coached football, wrestling and tennis. He was awarded the Grand Master Award by the Suffolk County Wrestling Coaches Association and inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2002.

He loved to camp with his family. Swimming in the ocean and pool at the Swordfish Club was another of his great joys. Most of all he loved everything to do with high school, collegiate and Olympic wrestling. He loved reading, gardening and had the utmost respect and admiration for farmers.

Arrangements are entrusted to Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. Visitation will take place Tuesday, June 13, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, at Old Steeple Community Church in Aquebogue, with burial at Calverton National Cemetery.

