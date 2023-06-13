Jonathan D. Downing
Jonathan D. Downing died June 10, 2023, at the age of 59.
Born June 21, 1963, in Riverhead, he was the son of William and Shirley (Hines) Downing. He was a graduate of Riverhead High School and was a laborer at Suffolk Cement. Family said he enjoyed scrapping.
He is survived by his wife, Charlotte (née Laird); his son, Jonathan Ruffin; his stepchildren, Terrence Laird, Tyran Laird, Natasha Laird and Ricky Harris; and his siblings, Della Marshall, Renee Downing, Debra Downing, Timothy Downing, Frankie Jefferson and Leroy Hines.
The family will receive visitors Wednesday, June 14, from 2 to 4 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, where a funeral service will take place at 3 p.m.