Jonathan D. Downing died June 10, 2023, at the age of 59.

Born June 21, 1963, in Riverhead, he was the son of William and Shirley (Hines) Downing. He was a graduate of Riverhead High School and was a laborer at Suffolk Cement. Family said he enjoyed scrapping.

He is survived by his wife, Charlotte (née Laird); his son, Jonathan Ruffin; his stepchildren, Terrence Laird, Tyran Laird, Natasha Laird and Ricky Harris; and his siblings, Della Marshall, Renee Downing, Debra Downing, Timothy Downing, Frankie Jefferson and Leroy Hines.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, June 14, from 2 to 4 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, where a funeral service will take place at 3 p.m.