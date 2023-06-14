Daily Update: Wave of arrests alarm Riverhead school community; Equine therapy at Warrior Ranch helps veterans

Riverhead Central School District Superintendent Augustine Tornatore addressed the audience at the last board of education meeting of the 2022-2023 school year. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Wave of arrests alarm Riverhead school officials and community

Heroes and Horses: Equine therapy at Warrior Ranch helps veterans, first responders and their families

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Developing: Two dead following Tuesday crash on Route 25

Horton Point Lighthouse renovated and ready for summer

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Town Engineer calls for delay on wastewater project

Public information forums this week on water, septics and affordable housing

NORTHFORKER

Eight North Fork lemonades to quench your thirst this season

My Favorite Things: Thomas Spotteck

SOUTHFORKER

Cook This Now! Susan Spungen’s grilled pizzette with whipped ricotta, roasted radishes and herbs

South Fork Dream Home: Shiplap-to-shore in Amagansett

WEATHER

There is an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms today with a high near 73 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There is a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight, it will be partly cloudy with a low around 58 degrees.

