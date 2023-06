Jeanette Christine Bailey of Carrollton, Ga., formerly of Riverhead, died March 20, 2023. She was 52.

She was born July 24, 1970, in Southampton, to Beth (Lightner) and Joseph Bailey.

She graduated from Westhampton BOCES in 1991. Family said she loved bingo and going to casinos.

She was survived by her sister, Donna Kasprzyk, who died June 4. She is survived by her parents and her brother, Kent Bailey.

A memorial will take place in Georgia at a future date.