Elinor J. Hawkins of Palm Coast, Fla., and formerly of South Jamesport, died on Friday, June 16, 2023. She was 92 years old.

Predeceased by her husband, Walter E. Hawkins, Elinor is survived by her children, Kerri Smith and Kathi Miceli; her grandchildren, Jason, Peter, Travis and Melinda; and her great-grandchildren, Jaden, Christopher, Lisbeth, Scarlett, Sara, Carter and Chase.

Private family services will take place at Cutchogue Cemetery.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.

This is a paid notice.