Donna Marie Kasprzyk

Donna Marie Kasprzyk of Carrollton, Ga., formerly of Riverhead, died June 4, 2023. She was 59.

She was born in Riverhead Dec. 31, 1963, to Beth Lightner and Joseph Bailey.

She worked as a manager at Dollar General in Georgia and a laundry attendant in Riverhead.

Family said she enjoyed playing darts and crocheting.

Predeceased by her husband, John Kasprzyk, on May 12, 2012, and her sister, Jeanette Bailey, she is survived by her parents; her son, Jason Kasprzyk; her brother, Kent Bailey; a grandchild, four stepchildren, and 12 stepgrandchildren.

A memorial will take place in the fall.