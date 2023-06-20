Marilyn Blumstein of Riverhead, formerly of West Palm Beach, Fla., died June 14, 2023, at Acadia Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Riverhead. She was 90.

Born July 30, 1932, in Brooklyn, she was the daughter of Abe and Lila (Shrager) Meinster. She worked as a real estate agent in Brentwood.

Predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Raymond, she is survived by her children, Scott, Sharon, Laurie and Eric Blumstein; her sister, Verna Holman; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Wellwood Cemetery in West Babylon. McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.

Memorial donations may be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation, 1384 Perrineville Road, Monroe Township, NJ 08831.